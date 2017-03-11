Inmate on prison roof starts fire after torching his clothes

A prison roof has been set alight by an inmate who stripped off and torched his clothes.

Firefighters were tackling the fire in the early hours of Saturday after the prisoner scaled the roof at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.

It is believed the inmate was wearing a "couple of sets of clothes" when he clambered up to the roof during disruption at the Category C prison on Friday evening.

Around 60 inmates were taken to a secure area in the prison while the fire was tackled and the scale of the damage ascertained.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "Staff are responding to an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh.

"There is no danger to the public and staff are working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible."

The inmate was protesting against changes to the prison regime and is believed to have been drunk at the time, according to the BBC.

During the prison's last inspection, investigators found it was in "crisis" and staff had "all but lost control".

The unannounced inspection, triggered by "concerning intelligence", found gangs "operated openly" in the facility, which was overcrowded with 543 male inmates in November 2014.

Violence, largely driven by the drug "Spice" and illicitly brewed alcohol, was "very high" and inmates lived in fear, the HM Inspectorate of Prisons wrote in the 2015 report.

The facility holds prisoners serving life sentences as well as those undergoing drug addiction treatment, according to the Ministry of Justice website.