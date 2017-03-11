Jeremy Corbyn 'absolutely fine' with a second Scottish referendum

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is "absolutely fine" to have a second Scottish referendum on independence and declared it is not Westminster's place to stand in the way of holding one.

Mr Corbyn said he did not think the Government should seek to block another vote for independence if Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wished to follow through on her pledge for a fresh ballot after Scots voted to remain in the European Union.

His comments come amid speculation that Ms Sturgeon is about to demand a Section 30 order from Westminster, allowing a legally binding vote on Scotland's place in the UK to be held.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has made clear her opposition to another ballot on the issue being held, with Scots having voted to stay in the UK by 55% to 45% in September 2014.

But Mr Corbyn said: "If a referendum is held then it is absolutely fine, it should be held.

"I don't think it's the job of Westminster or the Labour Party to prevent people holding referendum."

A source close to Mr Corbyn said: "Westminster blocking a second referendum would give the SNP exactly what they want - more grievance.

"Kezia Dugdale is absolutely right to oppose a second referendum at Holyrood and to keep the pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to rule one out."