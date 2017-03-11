Music video for UK's Eurovision 2017 entry unveiled

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The video for the UK's entry into the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 has been unveiled.

Never Give Up On You, performed by former X Factor finalist Lucie Jones, will represent the UK at the contest in Kiev, Ukraine in May.

The video received its premiere on Saturday evening and has already had 13,629 views on YouTube.

The video accompanying the ballad was directed by Mark Arrigo at Elstree Studios

Ms Jones said: "Never Give Up On You means a great deal to me and I think the video is full of emotion and passion, the way I feel when I perform the song.

"I hope Eurovision fans around the world will enjoy watching it as much as I have making it."

Never Give Up On You was co-written by Daniel Salcedo, 2013 Eurovision Song Contest winner Emmelie de Forest and Lawrie Martin.