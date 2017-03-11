Turkey's president describes Dutch as 'Nazi remnants' amid rally row

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has branded the Dutch "Nazi remnants" and "fascists" after permission for his Foreign Minister's plane to land in the Netherlands was withdrawn.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was originally scheduled to attend a Turkish rally there to drum up support for the president's plans for extended powers, which are due to be put to a referendum next month.

But the rally was banned by Rotterdam city authorities.

"You can stop our foreign minister's plane all you want, let's see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on," Mr Erdogan said at a rally in Istanbul.

Mr Cavusoglu had said he would fly to Rotterdam anyway but was denied a flight permit, CNN Turk reported.

He had warned that Turkey would impose heavy sanctions if his visit were blocked.