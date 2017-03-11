- ITV Report
Turkey's president describes Dutch as 'Nazi remnants' amid rally row
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has branded the Dutch "Nazi remnants" and "fascists" after permission for his Foreign Minister's plane to land in the Netherlands was withdrawn.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was originally scheduled to attend a Turkish rally there to drum up support for the president's plans for extended powers, which are due to be put to a referendum next month.
But the rally was banned by Rotterdam city authorities.
"You can stop our foreign minister's plane all you want, let's see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on," Mr Erdogan said at a rally in Istanbul.
Mr Cavusoglu had said he would fly to Rotterdam anyway but was denied a flight permit, CNN Turk reported.
He had warned that Turkey would impose heavy sanctions if his visit were blocked.
Several other European cities including Germany also banned similar meetings to be attended by Turkish officials.
Turkey has summoned the Dutch charge d'affairs to its foreign ministry as the row between the two countries intensified, the Associated Press reports, citing NTV.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition party, also criticised the Dutch decision, saying: "This is not correct."
"Those who defend democracy would not do such things. You'll call yourself a democrat and then not permit the flight of a minister of the Turkish Republic?"