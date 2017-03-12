A chilly but fine start to the working week

Lingering rain across south-east England will die out overnight, leaving Sunday night dry and clear for most.

However, it will be a chilly night with temperatures across rural parts dropping close to freezing, leading to a slight frost in places by dawn.

Cloud, rain and winds will arrive in north-west Scotland after midnight.

Monday will start chilly, but will be a fine and dry day overall.

It will be a cloudy day at times, but with some good spells of sunshine too, particularly across southern parts of the UK.