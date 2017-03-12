Adele dedicates song to fan who had cardiac arrest at her show

Adele has dedicated a song to a fan who had a cardiac arrest at one of her shows in Australia.

The woman was taken to hospital after falling ill during the singer's concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

Speaking on stage the following night, Adele said she wanted to sing her track Take It All for the woman, who she wished "a speedy recovery".

Video footage that has emerged shows the singer saying: "At this point in the show last night, there was a lady, she got really ill down there and I sang this song and with my back to what was going on.

"I knew what was going on but I was really scared and it was at this point I stopped the show to make sure she was OK. I don't know if she's OK yet but I'd like to sing this song for her tonight."