Autistic boy hoping his 'guardian angel' dog wins hero prize at Crufts

A Labrador Retriever which has been described as an autistic boy's "guardian angel" is among those competing for Crufts' dog hero prize Sunday.

Caddie is one of four dogs up for the award, which will be announced before the top prize, Best in Show.

Caddie is an assistance dog to 13-year-old Joel Sawyer from Newquay, who has autism and suffers from sleep apnoea.

After being given to Joel by the charity Dogs for Good, Caddie has become a close companion, helping him to cope with stress and offering support.

Caddie is a finalist in the Giving the Best Start in Life competition, which is the dog show's hero contest.

Guide dog Hudson, also a Labrador Retriever, Bull Terrier Bowser and military dog Charlie are also vying to win the prize.