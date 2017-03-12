Female runner, 48, dies during Scottish Borders extreme night race

The event's medical team were on scene within "three minutes" and joined shortly after by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Organisers Rat Race Adventure Sports reported that the woman became "unwell" shortly before 6pm near to the event's control station, and that paramedics were called.

But just a mile into the 10-mile course, being held at Innerleithen in Tweeddale, the runner collapsed.

The woman, 48, was participating in the Mighty Deerstalker event on Saturday - where competitors tackle off-road terrain while wearing head torches.

A runner has died while competing in a gruelling night time race held in the Scottish Borders.

A statement on Rat Race's website said: "Tragically, we have since learned that the individual passed away on route to hospital.

"Rat Race Adventure Sports will give full assistance to the appropriate authorities.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased."

The identity of the woman has not yet been published.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The 48-year-old was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to Borders General Hospital. However, she passed away while en route.

"Inquiries are continuing, however there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Billed as the UK's biggest night race, Mighty Deerstalker is now in its 11th year and attracts hundreds of participants.

On its website, the organisers state: "The Mighty Deerstalker is as tough as it gets; hills, mud, swamp, darkness, rivers, obstacles and always devilishly vague on the true distance, this event never disappoints but it often hurts."