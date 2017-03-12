GCHQ warns politicians of threat from Russian cyber-attacks

GCHQ spies have warned political parties in the UK of the threat that Russian hackers could pose to democracy.

Politicians will be educated on the threat from the Kremlin after its agents were accused of carrying out cyber-attacks in order to interfered in US and German elections.

Ciaran Martin, chief executive of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has sent letters to the leaders of all main political parties to offer advice on how to withstand attacks, according to The Sunday Times.

In the letter, he said: "You will be aware of the coverage of events in the United States, Germany and elsewhere reminding us of the potential for hostile action against the UK political system.

"This is not just about the network security of political parties' own systems.

"Attacks against our democratic processes go beyond this and can include attacks on parliament, constituency offices, think tanks and pressure groups and individuals' email accounts."

In February, Mr Martin said that 188 high-level cyber-attacks, "many of which threatened national security", had hit Britain in the prior three months.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, former defence secretary, also said the NCSC had been blocking "potential attacks" on government departments and the public at a rate of around 200 attempts a day.