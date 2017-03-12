- ITV Report
Labour MP hoping to ditch 'Victorian' abortion laws
Abortion should be decriminalised up to 24 weeks in order to prevent vulnerable women from being given life sentences for seeking terminations, an MP has said.
Former shadow health minister Diana Johnson says she wants to remove "Victorian" abortion laws which contain criminal sanctions for doctors and women if they do not meet certain requirements.
Rape survivors or victims of domestic abuse may face lengthy prison sentences for buying illegal abortion pills online as they were too afraid to go to a clinic, she warned.
Under current laws, it's illegal for a woman to have an abortion after 24 weeks for non-medical reasons. Each procedure must also be signed off by two doctors.
The bill has cross-party support, and Johnson insisted it does not seek to deregulate abortion or remove the 24-week limit.
The Reproductive Health (Access to Terminations) Bill will remove criminal sanctions in England and Wales, and put regulation with professional bodies, as with other medical procedures.
Ms Johnson, MP for Kingston upon Hull North, told the Press Association: "If you have a young woman who has been raped and she doesn't have anyone who she can turn to, if she went on to the internet to buy pills then she could be facing life in prison.
"I don't think society would say we want to criminalise these women. There may be questions about buying these pills off the internet that we need to ask but this is about saying they are criminals in that way."
Between 2015 and 2016, 645 abortion pills were intercepted in England, Wales and Scotland, compared to only five in 2013, according to figures from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
She also warned that the threat of prosecution could also prevent doctors from wanting to work in the field, saying: "It is putting off doctors from going into this area as it is the only area of medicine where you have that criminal element.
"It's that fear for doctors that they could end up facing a prison sentence."
Ms Johnson added: "What I want is for women to be able to access abortion services as early as possible and get the right care as early as possible.
"Anything we can do to improve that is important. What we all want is for people to be safe."