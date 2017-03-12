Labour MP hoping to ditch 'Victorian' abortion laws

Abortion should be decriminalised up to 24 weeks in order to prevent vulnerable women from being given life sentences for seeking terminations, an MP has said.

Former shadow health minister Diana Johnson says she wants to remove "Victorian" abortion laws which contain criminal sanctions for doctors and women if they do not meet certain requirements.

Rape survivors or victims of domestic abuse may face lengthy prison sentences for buying illegal abortion pills online as they were too afraid to go to a clinic, she warned.

Under current laws, it's illegal for a woman to have an abortion after 24 weeks for non-medical reasons. Each procedure must also be signed off by two doctors.

The bill has cross-party support, and Johnson insisted it does not seek to deregulate abortion or remove the 24-week limit.

The Reproductive Health (Access to Terminations) Bill will remove criminal sanctions in England and Wales, and put regulation with professional bodies, as with other medical procedures.