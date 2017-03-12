Lord Heseltine: Huge number of Tories feel 'betrayed' over Brexit handling

Lord Heseltine has said some members of the Tory party are "bitterly disappointed" over the Government's handling of Brexit.

Speaking to ITV's Peston on Sunday, after his sacking as a government adviser after backing an amendment to Theresa May's Brexit Bill, the Tory peer said:

"A huge number of Conservatives are appalled, they feel that have been betrayed by what is going on now."

"The truth of the matter is, those of us in politics, those who care, we're not performing fleas, where the ring master says jump, " he continued.

"We happen to believe for all sorts of very powerful reasons that British self-interest was inextricably interwoven with those of our European allies."