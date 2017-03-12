At least 34 killed and 17 injured after Haiti bus crashes into parade

At least 34 people have been killed and 17 injured after a runaway bus veered into a crowd in the Haitian city of Gonaïves.

The bus was travelling to the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, which is around 90 miles north of Gonaïves, when the crash happened.

The vehicle hit two people at a bus stop before veering into a "rara" parade - a group of musicians playing traditional instruments who are often joined by passers-by.

It is not known what caused the crash, but the driver and passengers on the bus were being held at a police station, Patrick Cherilus, a Civil Protection spokesman for the department of Artibonite, said.

Following the crash other musicians and people in the parade attack the bus and tried to burn it, as well as throwing rocks at it and other passing vehicles, injuring others, a Ministry of the Interior spokesperson said.