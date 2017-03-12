MPs urge government to have 'no deal' Brexit plan

Failing to reach an agreement during Brexit negotiations will be "very destructive" for the EU and Britain, MPs have warned.

As Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50 within days, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said there was a real possibility that talks could end with no deal.

But despite potentially grave consequences, the committee said it had seen no evidence of contingency planning.

It said ministers should ask all Whitehall departments to draw up "no deal" plans, warning that failure to prepare for the outcome would be a "serious dereliction of duty".

Mrs May has repeatedly said she would walk away without a settlement rather than a "bad deal", but the committee said if Brussels only demanded a lump sum payment and no preferential trading arrangements, that might be the only option.

Given the impact on both sides, it said it should be a "key national and EU interest" that the situation is avoided.

It said: "It is clear from our evidence that a complete breakdown in negotiations represents a very destructive outcome leading to mutually assured damage for the EU and the UK.

"Both sides would suffer economic losses and harm to their international reputations. Individuals and businesses in both the UK and EU could be subject to considerable personal uncertainty and legal confusion."