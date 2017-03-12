Nigel Farage would 'probably' run again for South Thanet seat if fraud investigation prompts by-election

Nigel Farage would "probably" stand again in the Kent constituency he failed to win at the last election if a fraud investigation prompts a by-election.

The former Ukip leader contested the South Thanet seat in 2015 but was edged out by the Conservatives' Craig Mackinlay, prompting him to offer his resignation as head of the party.

But Kent Police and the Electoral Commission are currently investigating whether the Tories broke the law by failing to properly declare expenses related to the campaign.

Asked whether he would stand in a potential by-election, Mr Farage told BBC One's Sunday Politics he "probably would".