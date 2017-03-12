Police given £85k from Home Office to extend McCann investigation

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been granted £85,000 by the Home Office to extend the search for a further six months.

The grant is to cover "operational costs" to continue with the investigation, known as Operation Grange, between April and September this year.

Madeleine disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Leicestershire, have vowed to "never give up" hope of finding their daughter.

Since 2011, the Metropolitan Police have been assisting with the search for clues about what happened to the youngster, with officers visiting the holiday resort in 2014.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the grant was made following an application from the Metropolitan Police for Special Grant funding.

"As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any new funding is allocated," she said.

To date, a total of £11.1 million has been spent on Operation Grange.