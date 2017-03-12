Tory MP Crispin Blunt says reversing free trade agreements would be 'barking mad'

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has said reversing free trade agreements with the EU during Brexit negotiations would be "barking mad". It comes as Theresa May is expected to trigger the start of the Article 50 withdrawal process within days.

Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener, Mr Blunt said: "We want to have free trade arrangements with all over the world. "The European Union is plainly going to be one of those and since we actually have existing free trade arrangements under the single market now, it seems barking mad to me that we reverse back from that position." The MP, who is chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, continued: "It's fairly clear what the UK wants in this negotiation, it's much more challenging for the EU 27 [member states] to decide their position and they've got to decide whether or not they want to impose costs on the United Kingdom as a result of us leaving the EU. "That doesn't seem very sensible to me but politics sometimes trumps economics."

Mr Blunt told ITV News that severing free trade agreements would be 'barking mad' Credit: PA