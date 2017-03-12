World Wide Web creator urges action against fake news

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, has said he is concerned about the impact of fake news, as he revealed plans to tackle "unethical" political advertising and the gathering of data.

The British computer scientist said - exactly 28 years after his world-changing invention - that three new trends have become alarming in the last year.

In an open letter published on Sunday, Sir Tim, 61, said that the misuse of data has created a "chilling effect" on free speech, and warned of democracy-corrupting "internet blind spots".

One issue, he said, was that most people find their information through a "handful" of sites and search engines, which are paid by clicks.

"The net result is that these sites show us content they think we'll click on - meaning that misinformation, or fake news, which is surprising, shocking, or designed to appeal to our biases, can spread like wildfire," he added.

"And through the use of data science and armies of bots, those with bad intentions can game the system to spread misinformation for financial or political gain."