April's Law: Put sex offenders on the register for life

The mother of murdered April Jones has called for tougher measures against sex offenders ahead of a Parliament debate on April's Law. Five-year-old April was abducted and murdered by paedophile Mark Bridger in 2012. An extensive collection of child abuse material was found on Bridger's computer after his arrest. Now April's mum Coral Jones is asking the Prime Minister to make all sex offenders remain on the register for life - no matter the crime - and for harder sentences on those caught with indecent images of children. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mrs Jones said: "At the time, he [Bridger] typed in 'naked five-year-old girl', and it came up. It shouldn't be allowed to be that easy. "Bridger had been looking at images hours before, and next minute my daughter's gone missing. So it's proven there - they look at images, then the child's gone and the child's been abused."

When asked by Piers Morgan if sentencing is too lenient on people found with indecent images of children, April's sister Jazmin said: "Any normal person wouldn't have the thought to look at it - they wouldn't even show interest in it. "They know it's completely wrong. So someone showing interest in it and actually looking for these images is going to go out and do something. "It might not be today, or tomorrow. It could be a couple of years' time. But they're still showing an interest, which is wrong." Susanna Reid, interviewing, added: "I think any of us watching just think it's unbelievable that anybody gets away with having these images and viewing them - whatever their intention of action afterwards."

And Morgan agreed, saying: "Fundamentally, he had those images - the man who killed your little girl - on his computer. Had there been a way of finding that in time, she would be alive today. That's the bottom line." Mrs Jones, from Powys, Wales, added: "Somebody had to take the pictures of those children... those children have to go through hell as well. "It's proven that other people have been back into prison, that have done things to children. It wasn't long ago on the news that a man had been in [prison] three times, for doing something to a child, and now he's only got ten years." Fragments of human bone consistent with a "younger individual" were found in the fireplace of Bridger's cottage. Blood found in several parts of the cottage was matched to April's DNA. Bridger always denied murder but accepted he was "probably responsible" for her death.

