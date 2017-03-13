Two killed in Argentina rock concert crush

Two people have died, and several have been injured, in a crush at an open-air rock concert in Argentina.

The crush was blamed on a lack of crowd control at the venue in the town of Olavarria, about 180 miles southwest of the capital Buenos Aires.

Officials had been expecting 160,000 to 170,000 people for the India Solari concert on Saturday, but some 350,000 showed up.

Solari stopped the show several times, and at one point called for help for people knocked to the ground.