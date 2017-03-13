Brexit Bill in final hurdle as Article 50 trigger looms

Theresa May could trigger the formal process of Britain's divorce from the European Union within the next 48 hours as a landmark law giving the prime minister the power to start Brexit faces its final Parliamentary hurdle.

MPs are likely to overturn changes to the Brexit Bill made by peers when it returns to the Commons on Monday afternoon following two defeats in the Lords.

Backing by the Lords when the legislation is sent to the upper chamber in the evening would allow the Prime Minister to fire the starting gun on exit talks as early as Tuesday.

The House of Lords changed the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill to introduce a "meaningful" parliamentary vote on the final deal with Brussels and guarantees on protections for EU nationals living in Britain.

Brexit Secretary David Davis called on Parliament to give Mrs May a clear run at the two-year negotiation process that will begin when Article 50 is triggered.