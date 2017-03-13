Briton sentenced to six years in jail for fatal attack on Bali policeman

A British man has been sentenced to six years in jail for fatally attacking a traffic police officer on the Indonesian island of Bali.

David Taylor, 33, and his Australian girlfriend Sarah Connor, 45, are said to have battered Wayan Sudarsa in August last year.

The trio had got into a heated row after the couple reportedly accused Mr Sudarsa of stealing Connor's handbag in the popular tourist region of Kuta.

The police officer's bloodied body was later found on the beach with wounds to his head and neck.

Prosecutors said he had been struck with a blunt object, possibly a beer bottle, and then left to die.