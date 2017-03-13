Council sells advertising on dog waste bags in bid to raise cash

A council is selling advertising on dog poo bags in a bid to raise funds.

Bexley Council is offering local businesses the chance to "sponsor" dog waste bags as it attempts to recoup cash lost through government cuts.

The bags are handed out for free in libraries, council offices and parks in the south east London borough.

A statement on the council's website said: "The bags will carry the sponsors' logo and any promotional wording they may wish to include.

"By sponsoring the bags companies will not only be promoting their business but will be helping to encourage dog owners to clean up after their pets.

"The bags are issued free to residents through the Borough's Libraries and Council Offices and are handed out in parks and open spaces to dog walkers.

"Don't be left behind take advantage of this great opportunity to advertise your company to a wide audience at minimal cost."