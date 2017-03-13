Crufts 2017: American Cocker Spaniel Afterglow Miami Ink takes top prize

An American Cocker Spaniel named 'Afterglow Miami Ink' has been crowned Best In Show at this year's Crufts.

Judge Jeff Horswell picked the two-year-old pup from Blackpool, who won Saturday's Gundog group and was handled by owner Jason Lynn.

With its distinctive long-flowing and tricolour coat and high-set tail, Mr Lynn praised the breed for its merry temperament.

The handler told presenter Clare Balding: "He's pretty special and honestly I'm speechless. I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled.

"This is kind of a special place to be and being here a few years ago prepared me for all the noise and excitement.

"Temperament is probably the hallmark of the breed - his happy, wagging tail and his charisma."