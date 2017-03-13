Dutch PM in final debate with 'Dutch Trump' ahead of elections

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the controversial Geert Wilders have taken part in their final television debate ahead of the Netherlands elections. The election campaign has so far been dominated by Trump, Brexit and now a full-blown diplomatic incident with Turkey. The bleach-blonde leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders is often referred to as the Netherlands' Donald Trump who has kept Islam and immigration at the centre of this election. Described as an inflammatory Islamophobe, he once compared the Quran to Adolf Hitler's autobiography and was convicted for inciting discrimination in December after calling Moroccans "scum".

The final TV debate took place ahead of elections on the 15th March. Credit: Yves Herman POOL via AP

During today's debate the 53-year-old who has pledged to take the Netherlands out of the EU and close all mosques, shared more of his controversial far-right views. "There's a fifth column in the Netherlands who don't want to integrate, who despise our values, want to rule over us, spit on us who are here because of politicians like Mark Rutte", said Mr Wilders. Tensions have been escalating between Turkey and the Netherlands after a Turkish rally in Rotterdam was cancelled and the country's foreign minister's plane was not allowed to land in the country.

Thousands of Dutch-Turks took to the streets to protest after a Turkish rally was cancelled. Credit: PA

This led to thousands of Dutch-Turks protesting on the streets of the city over the weekend chanting Allahu Akbar - likely to be images the far-right will want in people's minds when they vote on the 15th March. The Dutch government responded robustly to the protests using water cannons and the swift expulsion by police of a female Turkish minister. Mark Rutte told ITV News his political views remain the same today as always when asked if the row with Turkey is 'playing into the hands' of Geert Wilders forcing him further to the right.

Geert Wilders is dubbed the Dutch Trump and was convicted of inciting discrimination in December. Credit: AP