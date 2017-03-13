Ex-Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak 'set to be released from prison'

Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak is set to leave prison after prosecutors ordered his released, according to state media.

The 88-year-old ruled the Middle Eastern nation as president for almost 30 years before being swept from power during mass protests in February 2011.

Mubarak was part way through serving a three-year sentence for embezzling state funds.

Earlier this month he was, however, acquitted of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that eventually ended his rule.

He had spent virtually all of the past six years in the hospital since his detention that year.

Mubarak will be released from custody following a plea from his lawyer based on time already served.