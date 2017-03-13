- ITV Report
FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Spurs, Arsenal to play Man City
Premier League leaders Chelsea will face Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.
In the other clash in the final four, Arsenal will come up against Manchester City.
FA Cup semi-final draw:
- Chelsea v Spurs
- Arsenal v Man City
The games will be played at Wembley on 22 & 23 April.
Chelsea booked their place in the semis after beating Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night.
Opponents Spurs made light work of Millwall on Sunday, defeating them 6-0 at White Hart Lane.
Arsenal saw off Lincoln, while Manchester City got the better of Middlesbrough at the Riverside.