FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Spurs, Arsenal to play Man City

Son helped Spurs through with a hat-trick. Photo: PA

Premier League leaders Chelsea will face Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

In the other clash in the final four, Arsenal will come up against Manchester City.

FA Cup semi-final draw:

  • Chelsea v Spurs
  • Arsenal v Man City

The games will be played at Wembley on 22 & 23 April.

Chelsea booked their place in the semis after beating Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night.

Opponents Spurs made light work of Millwall on Sunday, defeating them 6-0 at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal saw off Lincoln, while Manchester City got the better of Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Arsenal ease into the semis. Credit: PA