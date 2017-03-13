FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Spurs, Arsenal to play Man City

Premier League leaders Chelsea will face Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. In the other clash in the final four, Arsenal will come up against Manchester City. FA Cup semi-final draw:

Chelsea v Spurs

Arsenal v Man City

The games will be played at Wembley on 22 & 23 April.

Chelsea booked their place in the semis after beating Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night. Opponents Spurs made light work of Millwall on Sunday, defeating them 6-0 at White Hart Lane. Arsenal saw off Lincoln, while Manchester City got the better of Middlesbrough at the Riverside.