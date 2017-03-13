Obama could have spied on Trump using a microwave, Conway claims

Donald Trump's senior adviser has suggested Barack Obama could have spied on the President using a microwave.

Kellyanne Conway says she has no evidence to support Mr Trump's claim that the former president "wiretapped" Trump Tower phone lines during the election.

She pointed to recent revelations about government surveillance to suggest it was possible Obama used a different technique.

Speaking to US newspaper The Record, she said: "What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately, including microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera.

"So we know that that is just a fact of modern life."

But she told 'Good Morning America' that she "wasn't making a suggestion about Trump Tower".

She said she was answering a question about surveillance "generally", and without specific reference to the current spying claims.