Kim Kardashian West begged robbers to 'let me live' during Paris ordeal

Kim Kardashian West has revealed new details of how she was held at gunpoint in Paris - including pleading with the armed robbers to "let me live".

The reality TV star said she feared robbers would "shoot me in the head" as they raided a private residence in the French capital in October, taking jewellery worth several million dollars

Kardashian West, who is married to rapper Kanye West, discusses the robbery in tearful scenes from the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a preview for the show, she said: "They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head.

"Then he ducktapes my face.

"Please I have a family. Let me live."