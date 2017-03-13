Meet the 10-year-old Afghan boy dubbed 'Little Picasso'

Farhad with some of his drawings which have earned him local celebrity status. Credit: AP

Meet the 10-year-old Afghan boy who has been dubbed "Little Picasso". Farhad Nouri is stranded at a Serbian refugee with his parents and two younger brothers. They hope to start a new life in Switzerland or America, but while they wait for visas to come through, it is Farhad's drawing that is getting him attention. The youngster said art helps him cope with life in the squalid conditions. And his talent for drawing the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, actress Angelina Jolie and tennis star Novak Djokovic is clear to see.

Farhad with the portrait he did of Angela Merkel. Credit: AP

His depiction of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic. Credit: AP

Farhad with his drawing of Spanish artists Salvador Dali. Credit: AP

Farhad, who says he learned to draw by watching YouTube videos, has since become something of a local celebrity. "I teach myself. I must be a painter, in my mind, I must be a painter," he said. And "one day" he hopes to draw his hero - his favourite artist Pablo Picasso.

Narhad hopes to start a new life in Switzerland or the US and one day become a painter. Credit: AP