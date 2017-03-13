Man admits raping and threatening to kill pensioner, 81, he followed from London bus

A man faces years in jail after admitting raping an 81-year-old woman he sat next to on a bus.

Anthony Roberts, 41, carried out the vicious attack last month after following the pensioner off of the vehicle in Balham, south London.

Having approach her from behind around 8.30pm on February 10, Roberts told the woman he had a knife and would kill her if she made any noise.

He then took his victim to a secluded area where he stripped and raped her before letting her go.

The victim returned home where she told family members about the attack, before being taken to hospital.