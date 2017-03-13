Metropolitan Police to fight court ruling holding them liable for failures in catching cab rapist

The Metropolitan Police will attempt to overturn a landmark court ruling which awarded compensation to two victims of a prolific rapist for failures in the police investigation.

It comes after the High Court found the force was liable to pay out damages to two women for failing to properly investigate their reports of serious sexual assaults by London cab driver John Worboys.

Worboys was jailed for life in 2009 for a series of rapes and sexual assaults.

He posed as a black cab driver to pick up women whom he offered sedative-laced champagne and then attacked once they were helpless. Police believe that he may have raped or assaulted as many as 100 victims.

One of the women involved in the current legal case was the first of Worboys' victims to make a complaint in 2003. The other contacted police after she was attacked in July 2007.

However, failures in the investigation meant that Worboys was left free to continue attacking other women.