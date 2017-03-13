UK moves closer to Brexit as MPs overturn Lords Bill amendments

MPs have cleared the way for Theresa May to formally start Brexit talks after overturning changes made by peers.

The Commons voted to to disagree with two changes made in the Lords to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which gives the Prime Minister the power to choose when to begin the two-year Brexit talks.

MPs first voted against a proposal to unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK within three months by 335 votes to 287, majority 48.

They then voted against an amendment designed to give Parliament a "meaningful" vote by 331 votes to 286, majority 45.

The means the Bill will now be sent back to the House of Lords, who will again debate it tonight.

If peers give it their backing this time, it would allow the prime minister to start the firing gun on exit talks as early as Tuesday.

However, ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston said he did not think Mrs May would trigger Article 50 until the end of March.