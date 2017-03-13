Nicola Sturgeon outlines plans to trigger second Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon said the justification for a second referendum was 'beyond doubt'.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will seek approval next week for a second referendum on Scottish independence. She said the "conditions have been met" to make a formal application for the referendum, arguing Scotland's interests had been ignored by Theresa May's administration ahead of the imminent Brexit negotiations. "The UK government has not moved even an inch towards compromise," Ms Sturgeon said in the formal announcement at Edinburgh's Bute House. "The language of partnership has gone."

The first minister said a new independence referendum should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019. She said the justification for a repeat vote, more than two years after 55.3% of Scots chose to remain in the UK, was "beyond doubt".

Nicola Sturgeon had demanded Scotland be an equal partner with the UK government in Brexit negotiations. Credit: PA

"The future of the UK looks very different today than it did two years ago," she said. "We face a future not just away from the EU but from the world's largest single market."

62% Percentage of Scots who voted to remain in the EU.

38% Percentage of Scots who voted to leave the EU.

Scots voted 62% to 38% to remain the EU while the UK as a whole voted to leave. Ms Sturgeon said she was not "turning (her) back" on future discussions if the UK government agreed to Scotland's compromise proposals.

Just under 45% of voters backed the SNP's campaign for Scotland to leave the UK in 2014. Credit: PA

But she added: "I cannot pretend to the Scottish people that a compromise seems likely." On her proposed timing for the second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said: "In my view it is important that Scotland is able to exercise the right to choose our own future at a time when the options are clearer than they are now, but before it is too late to decide our own path." Her announcement came after a poll found a majority of Scots are against having another referendum on independence before Brexit negotiations are completed.