Nicola Sturgeon: Second referendum is about giving the Scottish people choice about their futures

Nicola Sturgeon speak to ITV News. Credit: ITV News

A second independence referendum is all about giving the Scottish people "choice" over their futures the First Minister has said. A second referendum would not be a "gamble", Nicola Sturgeon said, adding: "The gamble for me would be to sit here and do nothing.... I don't believe that Brexit will be a success, in fact I believe it will be a disaster... I'm going to give people in Scotland an alternative to that." However, Ms Sturgeon did concede that she would be unable to guarantee an independent Scotland a place in the European Union. In an interview with ITV News Ms Sturgeon said that since "even a good deal will not be as good as the deal we have now, which is access to the single market", she felt it was her duty to give the Scottish public a "choice".

Ms Sturgeon's comments came just hours after she said will seek approval next week for a second referendum on Scottish independence. The SNP leader said the "conditions have been met" to make a formal application for the referendum, arguing Scotland's interests had been ignored by Theresa May's administration ahead of the imminent Brexit negotiations. However, Ms Sturgeon's announcement was slammed by the Prime Minister who strongly condemned the move, accusing the SNP of "tunnel vision" that sets Scotland "on a course for more uncertainty and division". In response, Ms Sturgeon argued that "change" and "uncertainty" are inevitable when Brexit takes place. Ms Sturgeon has called for a referendum on Scottish independence to take place between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, the time period in which the finalising of Britain's Brexit negotiations look set to take place. Yet the 46-year-old insisted that it was "not my intention to jeopardise a deal".

However, if Scotland did vote to leave the UK, Ms Sturgeon failed to answer whether or not she could guarantee the newly-independent country membership of the EU. Instead she argued this was "too far" in the future to speculate on, but said that Scotland's best chance at remaining in the EU would be to remove itself from the UK. If Scotland were to get a compromise in the Brexit negotiations from the UK Government, Ms Sturgeon conceded that it would not be a "sweet deal, but would be a fair deal". However, Ms Sturgeon did not believe Scotland would get any form of compromise, since previous proposals for compromise - such as leaving the EU but remaining in the single market - "had been ruled out with no consultation".

Ms May could not guarantee an independent Scotland a place in the EU. Credit: PA

The SNP leader added that "Scotland and the other devolved administrations have not been treated as equal partners" in the Government's Brexit talks, and that Ms May "hasn't come even an inch to compromise". She continued she felt like she was hitting her "head against a brick wall" in asking for Brexit compromises and speaking to the Government, saying she did not know when Article 50 was to be triggered. Ms Sturgeon added that just hours before the Prime Minister gave her Lancaster House speech ruling out access to the single market, she had asked Ms May about it, but had been informed single market access was "not a binary choice", only for the Conservative leader to rule it out. This, Ms Sturgeon said, meant that "not only have we not had compromise, there hasn't even been a way of operating that I have felt has been in good faith".

While Ms Sturgeon could not guarantee Scotland a place in the EU, if it did join the EU it would not adopt the Euro. This, Ms Sturgeon stressed, was "not on the table". "Scare stories" such as Scotland being forced into the Euro would not work on voters in the way that they did in the last referendum, Ms Sturgeon said, adding that people "won't be taken in as easily as last time".

When questioned if a vote to remain part of the UK would mean an end to her career, Ms Sturgeon failed to provide a definitive answer, instead saying the decision was about the "future of this country" and "bigger than the fate of just one politician". She continued: "If you're not prepared to make these big decisions and to make these judgements, and to have the ability to show the leadership that you think is required, then you shouldn't be in the kind of job I'm in... I try and be guided by what I feel is in the best interests of this country".