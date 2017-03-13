SSE adds £73 to customers' bills with 6.9% dual fuel price hike

SSE customers have been hit with a 6.9% dual fuel bills price hike, a move that will add £73 to household costs.

The energy giant said the increase is the result of an average 14.9% electricity price increase and will impact 2.8 million customers.

The increase will come into place on April 28, SSE said.

A typical dual fuel bill will now cost SSE customers £1,142 per year and the firm is the latest of the Big Six energy suppliers to announce price hikes.

Eon, ScottishPower, Npower and EDF have all ramped up prices over the past months, hammering households already struggling with rising inflation linked to the Brexit-battered pound.

SSE blamed the rises on the increasing cost of supplying electricity, and specifically higher costs associated with delivering government programmes designed to upgrade "Britain's ageing energy infrastructure".