Terminally ill author who wrote dating profile for her husband dies at 51

Many people have been sharing their tributes including fellow author John Green who tweeted: "She was a brilliant writer, and an even better friend."

Her death was confirmed by her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert, who said Rosenthal "was the most life-affirming person, and love-affirming person."

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015, wrote about her illness and her marriage in a column entitled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" for the New York Times.

An author who made headlines around the world when she wrote a heartbreaking dating profile for her husband after discovering she was terminally ill, has died at the age of 51.

My friend Amy Krouse Rosenthal has died. She was a brilliant writer, and an even better friend. Amy's genius was in her generosity...

Living in Chicago, Rosenthal was a mother to three and wrote over 30 books, including journals, memoirs and the best-selling picture stories "Uni the Unicorn" and "Duck! Rabbit!"

She also made short films and YouTube videos, gave TED talks and provided radio commentary for NPR, among others.

Her widely read "Modern Love" column she wrote for The New York Times is one of the most popular columns the publication has had.

Rosenthal's column included learning of her fatal diagnosis, and, in the form of a dating profile, offered tribute to her husband Jason Brian Rosenthal.

"I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years," the 51-year-old wrote of her lawyer husband Jason.

"I was planning on at least another 26 together," she continued.

The author then recounted how they learnt in September 2015 an unusual pain on her right side was not "the no-biggie appendicitis they suspected but rather ovarian cancer."

Rosenthal also described how she had struggled to pen the article as "morphine and lack of juicy cheeseburgers" had drained her energy and "interfered with whatever prose prowess remains".

But added as she was facing a pressing "deadline" she hoped "that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."