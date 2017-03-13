Theresa May: Plans to trigger second Scottish independence referendum 'deeply regrettable'

Speaking earlier on Monday the SNP leader said the "conditions have been met" to make a formal application for the referendum, arguing Scotland's interests had been ignored by the Conservative Government ahead of the imminent Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister said Ms Sturgeon's decision was "deeply regrettable" and branded it "tunnel vision", warning that the move was setting Scotland on a course for "more uncertainty and division".

Theresa May has strongly condemned Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that she will seek approval next week for a second referendum on Scottish independence .

Responding to Ms Sturgeon's comments, Ms May said she would negotiate a Brexit deal which worked for "the whole of the UK - that includes the Scottish people".

She continued: "The tunnel vision that the SNP has shown today is deeply regrettable.

"It sets Scotland on a course for more uncertainty and division, creating huge uncertainty, and this is at a time when the evidence is, the Scottish people, the majority of the Scottish people do not want a second independence referendum.

"So instead of playing politics with the future of our country, the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people of Scotland."

Ms May then went on to warn that "politics is not a game".

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the Government is "100% clear" that there should not be a second Scottish independence referendum.

They continued that the SNP's call for a second referendum had not affected the deadline of the end of March for Article 50 to be triggered.

If another referendum were to take place, it could be held as early as autumn 2018 - just four years on from when Scots voted by 55% to 45% to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have also reacted disfavourably to the SNP's announcement, saying they would oppose independence.

A poll by BMG for The Herald newspaper showed about four in 10 Scots support another vote on independence before Brexit happens.

It suggested that voters are split 52-48 in favour of remaining in the Union.

Meanwhile, an Ipsos Mori poll for STV News which was published just four days ago, indicated that those who were certain to take part in a second independence ballot were divided 50-50.