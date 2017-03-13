- ITV Report
Tour de France winner Chris Froome: I have faith in Team Sky
Team Sky rider Chris Froome says he's disappointed by the way in which the cycling organisation have been portrayed in recent weeks, but says he still has faith in its staff.
The likes of Sir Dave Brailsford and the team's medical staff have come under scrutiny around the way they treated Sir Bradley Wiggins.
Many of the team's riders have previously leapt to the defence of Brailsford and other members of staff but the two-time Tour de France winner has kept his counsel until now.
In a statement, Froome said the team were aiming to correct the mistakes of the past and ensure they would not be repeated.
A number of Team Sky staff members have appeared before a Parliamentary Select Committee to answer questions about their protocols in recent months.
The Team Sky principal has insisted he will not be resigning despite the ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing which has heaped scrutiny on the British squad.
The UKAD investigation centres on whether anti-doping rules were broken by Team Sky or Sir Bradley Wiggins on the last day of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011.
Team Sky, Wiggins and Brailsford deny wrongdoing over the contents of a mystery package.
Five-time Olympic champion Wiggins has already been in the spotlight after it was revealed he received special clearance for three injections of triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid, to treat a pollen allergy before his three biggest races in 2011, 2012, and 2013.
However, he would have committed a doping offence if he received a triamcinolone jab at the Dauphine without the required permission, known as a therapeutic use exemption (TUE).
Dr Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky medic, and Wiggins deny it was triamcinolone and say the drug delivered was the legal decongestant Fluimucil, administered via a nebuliser.
This explanation was first aired publicly by Brailsford to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee in December and the Team Sky boss promised he would provide documentation to prove it.