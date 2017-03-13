Tour de France winner Chris Froome: I have faith in Team Sky

Team Sky rider Chris Froome says he's disappointed by the way in which the cycling organisation have been portrayed in recent weeks, but says he still has faith in its staff.

The likes of Sir Dave Brailsford and the team's medical staff have come under scrutiny around the way they treated Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Many of the team's riders have previously leapt to the defence of Brailsford and other members of staff but the two-time Tour de France winner has kept his counsel until now.

In a statement, Froome said the team were aiming to correct the mistakes of the past and ensure they would not be repeated.