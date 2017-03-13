Vodafone to create 2,100 jobs in £2bn investment

Telecoms giant Vodafone is to create 2,100 jobs under its biggest employment expansion for years.

The new customer service roles will be offered across the Midlands, north of England, Scotland and Wales over the next two years.

Vodafone said it will create around 800 jobs at its existing customer services centre in Manchester, almost 150 in Newark, more than 150 in Stoke-on-Trent and around 100 in Glasgow.

In addition, Vodafone's third-party customer service partners will create almost 600 jobs in Newcastle upon Tyne, nearly 200 roles in the west of Scotland and 100 in Cardiff.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: