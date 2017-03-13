Weather: Sunny and warm in south-east, cloudy with light rain elsewhere

Today: Cold start, but plenty of sunshine across much of England and south Wales. Cloudier elsewhere with some light rain moving south-eastwards through the day. Turning brighter in Scotland, before further rain and strong winds arrive from west. Pleasant in sunshine.

Tonight: Turning cloudy for many with outbreaks of rain in the north-west, drier elsewhere. Winds will strengthen in Scotland, becoming breezy in the south. Mild, especially south.

Tuesday: Dry and often cloudy away from the north-west where outbreaks of rain will move eastwards. Turning brighter with blustery showers in Scotland later, very windy here. Feeling mild except Scotland.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Staying changeable, rather cloudy and turning breezy, with outbreaks of mostly light rain interspersed with drier interludes. Turning wetter, windier and cooler for all from the west on Friday.