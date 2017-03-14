Amputee soldier vows not to let injury end army career and joins troops training in Kenya

Fusilier Sean Wiseman lost his leg in 2010 aged 18 Credit: PA

A soldier who lost a leg in Afghanistan and vowed to rebuild his army career has joined troops on a training exercise in Kenya. Fusilier Sean Wiseman had his leg amputated in 2010 after being blown up twice in one week. The then 18-year-old was on a foot patrol and was hit by a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED), which came just six days after had survived another explosion with cuts and bruises. Now, the 24-year-old's determination to continue in active service has taken him all the way to east Africa for his first overseas posting with his battalion since his injury. They are currently taking part in six-week training programme Exercise Askari Storm in the Kenyan bush.

The 24-year-old is determined to continue his army career Credit: PA

Fus. Wiseman has been working alongside the quartermaster at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK)'s base in Nanyuki town. He said: "It's my first time in Kenya because I've always had problems with my leg. This is the only time that I've been 100% clear, leg and health wise. "I've stayed behind quite a lot of the time and it makes a big difference eventually getting out here. "It doesn't matter if you're sitting in an office or out on the ground, it's just another thing that I can say, 'well, I've done this, being an amputee is nothing to be ashamed of'. You're more proud of it because you're achieving more each day." Fus. Wiseman, from Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, joined the battalion as an infantry soldier on the week of his 18th birthday and had been in Afghanistan with 2 SCOTS for around three and a half months when he was hit.

Fus. Wiseman getting ready in Kenya Credit: PA

He was in a vehicle when the first IED, hidden in a speed bump, exploded on December 22, 2010. "I got a few cuts and bruises from that one. Then, six days later, on the 28th, I was on a foot patrol. "We were en-route back to our location to rest up and walking along a dirt track, and I was hit again with another IED. "When it went off it damaged both my legs, I had a massive hole in my right leg below my knee, my left leg was ripped open." The soldier was flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he was given an ultimatum - doctors could either spend two years rebuilding his damaged legs or amputate one. "At 18 it was quite a big decision to make but I would happily make that decision again, definitely the best decision I've ever made was to have it off. I've moved on so quickly," he said.

He said he fought to return to work with his battalion Credit: PA