'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite axing of 'gay moment'

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, and Gaston actor Luke Evans. Credit: AP

The new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie will not be released in mainly Muslim Malaysia, despite approval following a minor cut involving a "gay moment". The country's two main cinema chains said the film, due to begin screening Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given for the decision by Walt Disney. Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said he did not know why the film had been postponed as it was approved after a minor gay scene was axed.

The new movie has sparked controversy. Credit: AP

He said scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden and that the film was given a P13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under 13 years of age. "We have approved it but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie," said Abdul Halim. He added that there was no appeal from Disney about the decision to cut the gay scene. Disney officials have yet to respond to a request for comment, the Associated Press said.