Bank of England deputy governor resigns after MPs say her 'professional competence falls short'

The deputy governor of the Bank of England Charlotte Hogg has resigned, the bank said.

Her resignation comes after the Treasury Select Committee said her "professional competence falls short" of the standards required to fulfil her role as Bank of England deputy governor.

In a damning report, the influential committee, headed by Tory MP Andrew Tyrie, stopped short of recommending she be axed from her role.

But it said newly appointed Ms Hogg failed "over a period of nearly four years to comply with the Code of Conduct, despite numerous procedural reminders and opportunities to do so".

The statement comes weeks after Ms Hogg apologised to the committee for not formally disclosing that her brother, Quintin, was Barclays' group strategy director, which could conflict with her work on the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).

Ms Hogg had not declared the family link on a number of occasions since joining the Bank as chief operating officer in 2013.