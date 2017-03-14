- ITV Report
Bank of England deputy governor resigns after MPs say her 'professional competence falls short'
The deputy governor of the Bank of England Charlotte Hogg has resigned, the bank said.
Her resignation comes after the Treasury Select Committee said her "professional competence falls short" of the standards required to fulfil her role as Bank of England deputy governor.
In a damning report, the influential committee, headed by Tory MP Andrew Tyrie, stopped short of recommending she be axed from her role.
But it said newly appointed Ms Hogg failed "over a period of nearly four years to comply with the Code of Conduct, despite numerous procedural reminders and opportunities to do so".
The statement comes weeks after Ms Hogg apologised to the committee for not formally disclosing that her brother, Quintin, was Barclays' group strategy director, which could conflict with her work on the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).
Ms Hogg had not declared the family link on a number of occasions since joining the Bank as chief operating officer in 2013.
It comes after Ms Hogg, who has been touted as a possible successor to Bank governor Mark Carney, told the Treasury Committee at a hearing that she always declared areas of conflicts of interests and was compliant with all of the Bank's codes of conduct because she helped to write them.
It prompted committee member John Mann to demand she steps down, saying that Ms Hogg "has either lied to Parliament or she is grossly incompetent".
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said: "While I fully respect her decision taken in accordance with her view of what was best for this institution, I deeply regret that Charlotte Hogg has chosen to resign from the Bank of England."
He said she has "transformed its management and its operations" and "inspired countless colleagues".
Anthony Habagood, Chair of Court, said: "No one who knows her doubts her track record or her integrity. While Charlotte's decision by any measure exceeds the standard that would be expected in the private sector or would be required under statute, it is understandable in the circumstances and she has taken it with the best interests of the Bank at heart."