- ITV Report
Sinead suffers a miscarriage as Coronation Street tackles more pregnancy heartache
Coronation Street is set to launch into another heartbreaking pregnancy storyline as Sinead Tinker miscarries.
Sinead, played by Katie McGlynn, became pregnant with new boyfriend Daniel Osbourne after just weeks of seeing each other.
Despite the shock, the young couple warmed to the idea and had been looking forward to setting up their lives together.
But her story is set to take a devastating turn when she loses the baby in the ITV soap.
McGlynn told the Daily Star of the miscarriage scenes: "Sinead is in tears and Daniel is devastated when they find out.
"They've had to deal with so much when they still should have been in the honeymoon period of a relationship.
"They've just had bad luck, especially so early in their relationship."
McGlynn also revealed that Daniel's father Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, would make the situation even more difficult for Sinead by telling her to break up with his son.
It comes just after Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, turns down a place at Oxford University.
She said: "Ken doesn't take Sinead seriously and wants Daniel to go off and do all the things he wanted for himself.
"She obviously didn't plan for this to happen - she's been thrown into the situation and Ken is not being very nice about it."
Michelle Connor, played by Kym Marsh, was devastated by the stillbirth of her son in January.
The storyline was particularly poignant because the actress lost her own son, Archie Jay, eight years ago when she went into labour at 21 weeks.