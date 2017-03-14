Sinead suffers a miscarriage as Coronation Street tackles more pregnancy heartache

Sinead and Daniel recently discovered they are expecting a baby together Credit: ITV Pictures

Coronation Street is set to launch into another heartbreaking pregnancy storyline as Sinead Tinker miscarries. Sinead, played by Katie McGlynn, became pregnant with new boyfriend Daniel Osbourne after just weeks of seeing each other. Despite the shock, the young couple warmed to the idea and had been looking forward to setting up their lives together. But her story is set to take a devastating turn when she loses the baby in the ITV soap.

Ken puts pressure on Sinead to split up with Daniel Credit: ITV Pictures

McGlynn told the Daily Star of the miscarriage scenes: "Sinead is in tears and Daniel is devastated when they find out. "They've had to deal with so much when they still should have been in the honeymoon period of a relationship. "They've just had bad luck, especially so early in their relationship." McGlynn also revealed that Daniel's father Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, would make the situation even more difficult for Sinead by telling her to break up with his son.

Michelle and Steve with their stillborn son Credit: ITV Pictures