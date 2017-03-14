Ex-champion runner jailed for attempted murder of athletics official in test sample row

A former champion fell-runner has been jailed for 18 years for the attempted murder of a UK Athletics official after a row about test samples.

Lauren Jeska, a transgender athlete, left Ralph Knibbs with life-threatening stab injuries after a bloody attack with two kitchen knives that she had snuck into the open-plan office at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

Sentencing Jeska, 42, judge Simon Drew QC said her crime had been a "cool, calculated attack" which had been "wholly unprovoked".

Two of Mr Knibbs' colleagues were also injured in the attack on March 22 last year in which a witness described Jeska looking "as though she were trying to skewer meat".

The athlete, of Machynlleth, Powys, had driven from her home in Wales to Alexander Stadium, signed herself in at reception and followed the receptionist into the office with her knives hidden in a rucksack.

Jeska sought out Mr Knibbs before launching the assault that saw her repeatedly rain blows down on his head and neck.

Opening the case, Richard Atkins QC, said the transgender athlete had been "in dispute" with UK Athletics over her eligibility to compete as a man.

"She had not provided the relevant samples to her testosterone levels and other relevant documentation," he said.

As a result, her racing results had been declared null and void, the court heard.

The week before the attack, Mr Knibbs had gone to meet Jeska at her home to discuss the "long-term" issue with the sporting governing body.