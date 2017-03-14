Yemeni families having to make unbearable decision whether to buy food or medicine, DEC chief says

Families are having to make the "unbearable" decision between buying medicine or food for their children in Yemen where millions are facing famine, the chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) told ITV News.

Yemen's suffering is the largest humanitarian crisis facing the world today with around 19 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed, who is originally from Yemen. has recently returned from a visit to the war-torn country.

He said: "Families are having to choose whether they buy medicine for one child or buy food for their family. Just imagine that as a parent, how difficult would it be to make those choices."

He added: "It's unbearable and heartbreaking to see those families having to make those decisions."