French presidential candidate Fillon given preliminary charges over 'fake jobs' claims

French presidential candidate François Fillon has been given preliminary charges over allegations of corruption.

A prosecutor has confirmed Mr Fillon has been placed under formal investigation.

It is alleged that the 62-year-old was involved in a fake jobs scheme which saw more than one million euros in public money paid to his Welsh wife and two of their children.

The national financial prosecutor's office said investigating judges filed the charges Tuesday.

Fillon is accused of misusing public funds, receiving money from the misuse of public funds, complicity in misusing public funds and improper declaration of his assets, among other charges.

Fillon has refused to withdraw from the race, denying any wrongdoing and labelling the allegations a "political assassination".

Mr Fillon's political chances have slipped since the probe into alleged fake parliamentary jobs for his family was opened in January.

He has been summoned for questioning on March 15.