- ITV Report
-
Headscarf ban in workplace is legal, says EU's top court
Employers are entitled to ban workers from wearing visible religious symbols including headscarves, the EU's top court has ruled.
However, the European Court of Justice said the ban must be based on internal company rules requiring all employees to "dress neutrally" and not on the wishes of customers.
The Court of Justice (ECJ) gave a joined judgment in the cases of two women, in France and Belgium, who were dismissed for refusing to remove headscarves.
It is the court's first decision on the issue of Islamic headscarves at work.
"An internal rule of an undertaking which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination," the Court said in a statement.
"However, in the absence of such a rule, the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the employer's services provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered an occupational requirement that could rule out discrimination."
The first was the case of Samira Achbita, who had been a receptionist for the Belgian branch of G4S.
After three years at the firm she decided she wanted to start wearing a headscarf for religious reasons at work and was fired for refusing to remove it.
The company said she had broken unwritten rules prohibiting religious symbols. The case was referred to the ECJ by the Belgian courts.
In Achbita’s case the ECJ followed the advice of a senior legal adviser to the court, who argued that companies should be allowed to have policies banning the wearing of religious and political symbols.
“The court of justice finds that G4S’s internal rule refers to the wearing of visible signs of political, philosophical or religious beliefs and therefore covers any manifestation of such beliefs without distinction. The rule thus treats all employees to the undertaking in the same way, notably by requiring them, generally and without any differentiation, to dress neutrally.”
In the second case, Asma Bougnaoui, a design engineer, was fired from an IT consultancy firm.
Her sacking followed a complaint from a customer who claimed his staff had been “embarrassed” by her headscarf.
She had been told before taking the job that wearing a headscarf might be a problem for the company’s customers.
In the Bougnaoui case, the court’s adviser had ruled that the Frenchwoman had suffered discrimination.
The court said customers’ wishes not to be served by a worker wearing a headscarf did not give companies a get-out clause from EU anti-discrimination law.