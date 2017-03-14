How the papers reacted to Sturgeon's demand for IndyRef2

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second Scottish independence referendum.

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by Nicola Sturgeon's bombshell announcement that she will seek approval next week for a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish First Minister's revelation on Monday overshadowed the House of Lords vote which finally cleared the way for the Prime Minister to start the formal Brexit process. The move drew a furious response from Mrs May, who accused the SNP of "playing politics with the future of our country" with a vote that would only create "more uncertainty and division". Here is how the newspapers reacted:

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail said Theresa May was last night "poised to emphatically reject Nicola Sturgeon's timetable for a second vote on Scottish independence, amid fears it could undermine Brexit". It said government sources "indicated Mrs May was set to insist any second independence vote is held after Britain has left the EU". According to the newspaper, a source described Ms Sturgeon's intervention as "unpatriotic" and said the proposed timing could "undermine negotiations" by allowing Brussels to play Scotland off against the rest of the UK. Ms Sturgeon's proposals "threw Labour into chaos", the paper continued, "with Jeremy Corbyn forced to abandon his position that a second vote would be 'absolutely fine', after intense pressure from senior figures within the party". Jeremy Corbyn 'absolutely fine' with a second Scottish referendum

The Times

The Times said Nicola Sturgeon had "ambushed" the prime minister, adding that "the scope of the demands took opponents at Westminster and Holyrood by surprise." It reports that Theresa May is "preparing to reject" Ms Sturgeon's demand for a second referendum on Scottish independence within the next two years. According to the newspaper, an ally of Mrs May indicated that the prime minister was "prepared to be more explicit" in the coming weeks and say that preparations for a second independence referendum would undermine Brexit negotiations.

The Guardian

The Guardian said Theresa May's Brexit plan had been "upstaged" as Nicola Sturgeon "seized her moment". The newspaper added that the Scottish first minister's intervention "had been timed for the day before, when May had been expected to trigger Article 50". It continued: "The later date sparked speculation that the prime minister had been unnerved by Sturgeon". The Guardian also reveals that it understands that the prime minister will wait until the final week of March to formally begin the Brexit process.

Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraphs labels Nicola Sturgeon's intervention as "The new battle for Britain", which it says forced Theresa May to delay triggering Article 50 "after the First Minister's demands caught her by surprise". "In a day of high drama, Ms Sturgeon appeared to wrong-foot No 10 when she announced she would set the wheels in motion for a second referendum next week", the newspaper reported. It continued: "Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon now appear set for a prolonged and bitter fight". "Mrs May now faces the unprecedented challenge of negotiating Brexit while attempting to see off a new campaign for Scottish independence", it added.

Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror said Nicola Sturgeon had "plunged the UK's future into doubt" by demanding a second Scottish independence referendum. According to the paper, Theresa May was "enraged" after learning she could face a "divisive Scottish referendum at the height of her Brexit negotiations".

Metro

The Metro said Ms Sturgeon had "thrown a sporran in the works" by demanding another referendum on Scottish independence. It said the Scottish first minister "threw Brexit planning into chaos" with her latest call for another vote.

The National

Scottish newspaper The National dedicated 15 pages of news and analysis to Nicola Sturgeon's demands for a second vote in a "special historic edition". It said 'Project Fear II' was already underway.

Daily Record