IndyRef2: Sturgeon attacks 'not yet elected' May in row over terms and timing of referendum

Nicola Sturgeon suggested Theresa May's lack of mandate will limit her demands for the terms or timing of a second referendum. Credit: PA

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched an attack on the "not yet elected" Prime Minister Theresa May as both sides traded barbs on the proposed second referendum on Scottish independence. Ms Sturgeon attacked Mrs May's lack of electoral mandate on Twitter as she warned Downing Street there should be "no blocking mechanisms" applied to her plans for a repeat public vote. The first minister also insisted the timing of the referendum should be determined by Scotland and not by London, with Mrs May widely expected to reject Ms Sturgeon's call for it to be held during the current Parliament.

Theresa May was barracked as she said her administration had been 'working closely' with the Scottish government on Brexit.

Mrs May once again accused the SNP leader of "playing politics" and said the UK government remained committed to engaging the Scottish government in the Brexit process, which took a step forward with successful votes in the House of Lords on Monday night. The prime minister hailed the Parliamentary consent as a "defining moment" in Britain's move to leave the EU in a Commons address on Tuesday that saw her barracked by Scottish MPs. Reported claims Mrs May could demand the minority-SNP must win an outright majority at Holyrood in order to hold a referendum sparked the pointed response from Ms Sturgeon on Twitter.

Nicola Sturgeon @NicolaSturgeon Follow A quick reminder: Tory vote in GE2015 - 36.9% SNP constituency vote in SP2016 - 46.5% Trading mandates does not put… https://t.co/bupuosNR2u

Nicola Sturgeon @NicolaSturgeon Follow In addition, I was elected as FM on a clear manifesto commitment re #scotref. The PM is not yet elected by anyone.

Speaking after a meeting of her senior ministerial team, Ms Sturgeon later said: "Cabinet today agreed that the referendum must be for Scotland's national legislature to shape. "It should be up to the Scottish Parliament to determine the referendum's timing, franchise and the question." Ms Sturgeon's reaction came after Spain suggested Scotland would be at the "back of the queue" to join the European Union if it achieves independence.

Mrs May was heckled during her Tuesday address to MPs as she said she had been "working closely" with the Scottish Government ahead of Brexit. In a swipe at Ms Sturgeon's plans for an independence referendum, Mrs May added: "This is not a moment to play politics or create uncertainty. It is a moment to bring our country together, to honour the will of the British people and to shape for them a better, brighter future and a better Britain." Mrs May confirmed she expected royal assent to be granted "in the coming days" to the Bill granting her the power to begin Brexit negotiations.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the prime minister to give MPs the right to scrutinise the final Brexit deal.