- ITV Report
-
IndyRef2: Sturgeon attacks 'not yet elected' May in row over terms and timing of referendum
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched an attack on the "not yet elected" Prime Minister Theresa May as both sides traded barbs on the proposed second referendum on Scottish independence.
Ms Sturgeon attacked Mrs May's lack of electoral mandate on Twitter as she warned Downing Street there should be "no blocking mechanisms" applied to her plans for a repeat public vote.
The first minister also insisted the timing of the referendum should be determined by Scotland and not by London, with Mrs May widely expected to reject Ms Sturgeon's call for it to be held during the current Parliament.
Mrs May once again accused the SNP leader of "playing politics" and said the UK government remained committed to engaging the Scottish government in the Brexit process, which took a step forward with successful votes in the House of Lords on Monday night.
The prime minister hailed the Parliamentary consent as a "defining moment" in Britain's move to leave the EU in a Commons address on Tuesday that saw her barracked by Scottish MPs.
Reported claims Mrs May could demand the minority-SNP must win an outright majority at Holyrood in order to hold a referendum sparked the pointed response from Ms Sturgeon on Twitter.
Speaking after a meeting of her senior ministerial team, Ms Sturgeon later said: "Cabinet today agreed that the referendum must be for Scotland's national legislature to shape.
"It should be up to the Scottish Parliament to determine the referendum's timing, franchise and the question."
Ms Sturgeon's reaction came after Spain suggested Scotland would be at the "back of the queue" to join the European Union if it achieves independence.
Mrs May was heckled during her Tuesday address to MPs as she said she had been "working closely" with the Scottish Government ahead of Brexit.
In a swipe at Ms Sturgeon's plans for an independence referendum, Mrs May added: "This is not a moment to play politics or create uncertainty. It is a moment to bring our country together, to honour the will of the British people and to shape for them a better, brighter future and a better Britain."
Mrs May confirmed she expected royal assent to be granted "in the coming days" to the Bill granting her the power to begin Brexit negotiations.
She pledged to return to the Commons before the end of March to inform MPs she had triggered withdrawal talks under Article 50 of the EU treaties.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the prime minister Britain will pay the price over decades if her "complacent" government makes the wrong decisions over Brexit
He urged Mrs May to listen to the "collective wisdom" of Parliament and give MPs and peers a chance to scrutinise the final Brexit deal before a "meaningful" vote.